Rosenblatt Maintains Arista Networks (ANET) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.92% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is 197.34. The forecasts range from a low of 155.54 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.92% from its latest reported closing price of 188.09.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is 5,457MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.40%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 239,631K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cresset Asset Management holds 11,137K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 99.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 13,440.32% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,819K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,817K shares, representing an increase of 40.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 51.65% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,265K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,552K shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 10.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,218K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,111K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,945K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,776K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Arista Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

