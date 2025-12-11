Rosenblatt Maintains Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Applied Optoelectronics (NasdaqGM:AAOI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.72% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Applied Optoelectronics is $32.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.72% from its latest reported closing price of $34.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Optoelectronics is 300MM, a decrease of 28.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 8.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAOI is 0.12%, an increase of 29.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.61% to 49,510K shares. The put/call ratio of AAOI is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ULTY - YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF holds 3,235K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company.

Oberweis Asset Management holds 1,888K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,663K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares , representing an increase of 79.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 5.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,600K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,576K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

