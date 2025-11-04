Rosenblatt Maintains Apple (AAPL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Apple (NasdaqGS:AAPL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.82% Downside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apple is $261.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $330.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.82% from its latest reported closing price of $269.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apple is 458,654MM, an increase of 10.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAPL is 3.04%, an increase of 9.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 10,614,485K shares. The put/call ratio of AAPL is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 480,284K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 474,593K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 16.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423,951K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417,402K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 354,750K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 349,807K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 280,000K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300,000K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 214,606K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 198,746K shares , representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 10.68% over the last quarter.

