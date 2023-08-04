Rosenblatt Maintains Altair Engineering Inc - (ALTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Altair Engineering Inc - (NASDAQ:ALTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altair Engineering Inc - is 76.24. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.04% from its latest reported closing price of 70.57.

The projected annual revenue for Altair Engineering Inc - is 620MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altair Engineering Inc -. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 8.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTR is 0.25%, an increase of 30.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 59,599K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 11,174K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,871K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,684K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 22.41% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,369K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,163K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares, representing a decrease of 33.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,636K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 41.85% over the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Background Information

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.

