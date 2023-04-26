Rosenblatt Maintains Alphabet Inc - (GOOGL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Alphabet Inc - (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc - is 127.01. The forecasts range from a low of 90.78 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.30% from its latest reported closing price of 103.85.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc - is 315,766MM, an increase of 10.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc -. This is an increase of 190 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.31%, a decrease of 26.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 5,060,031K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 181,670K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178,774K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 13.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138,071K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 13.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 117,078K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 113,780K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,116K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 94,470K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

