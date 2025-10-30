Rosenblatt Maintains Alphabet (GOOGL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Alphabet (NasdaqGS:GOOGL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.17% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alphabet is $263.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.17% from its latest reported closing price of $274.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet is 369,378MM, a decrease of 4.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 153 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.68%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 5,161,843K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185,966K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184,305K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 165,201K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162,079K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 141,615K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,391K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 124,520K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 74,224K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,134K shares , representing a decrease of 20.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 12.75% over the last quarter.

