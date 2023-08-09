Rosenblatt Maintains ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ADTRAN Holdings is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 85.03% from its latest reported closing price of 7.58.

The projected annual revenue for ADTRAN Holdings is 1,573MM, an increase of 16.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADTRAN Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTN is 1.12%, an increase of 37.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.48% to 167K shares. The put/call ratio of ADTN is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWH Capital holds 94K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 39.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 105.76% over the last quarter.

ADKSX - Adirondack Small Cap Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 36.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADTRAN Holdings Background Information

ADTRAN, Inc. is a provider of telecommunications networking equipment and internetworking products. Its headquarters are in Huntsville, Alabama. The company is ISO 9001 and TL9000 certified.

