Rosenblatt Maintains Adeia (ADEA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Adeia (NasdaqGS:ADEA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.94% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adeia is $20.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 57.94% from its latest reported closing price of $12.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adeia is 428MM, an increase of 12.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adeia. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADEA is 0.12%, an increase of 5.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 141,033K shares. The put/call ratio of ADEA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 14,510K shares representing 13.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,412K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEA by 1.68% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 7,972K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,461K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,762K shares , representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADEA by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,284K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,335K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEA by 10.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,278K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEA by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.