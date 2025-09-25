Stocks
BULL

Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Webull (BULL) with Buy Recommendation

September 25, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Webull (NasdaqCM:BULL) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 33,081K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company.

Peak6 holds 26,568K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company.

Tiger Global Management holds 11,724K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company.

Coatue Management holds 11,448K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company.

Rit Capital Partners holds 10,007K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Webull Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Webull Corporation-> See our take on Webull Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BULL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.