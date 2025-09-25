Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Webull (BULL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Webull (NasdaqCM:BULL) with a Buy recommendation.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 33,081K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company.

Peak6 holds 26,568K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company.

Tiger Global Management holds 11,724K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company.

Coatue Management holds 11,448K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company.

Rit Capital Partners holds 10,007K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company.

