Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Viant Technology (DSP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Viant Technology (NasdaqGS:DSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viant Technology is $22.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 57.83% from its latest reported closing price of $14.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Viant Technology is 265MM, a decrease of 8.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viant Technology. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 17.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSP is 0.04%, an increase of 55.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.24% to 11,129K shares. The put/call ratio of DSP is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 724K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares , representing a decrease of 27.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 37.34% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 722K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares , representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 81.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 481K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 66.75% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 471K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares , representing an increase of 22.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 118.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 438K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 77.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSP by 662.70% over the last quarter.

Viant Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Advertising Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and Adelphic is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.