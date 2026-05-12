Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Varonis Systems (VRNS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Varonis Systems (NasdaqGS:VRNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.11% Upside

As of April 29, 2026, the average one-year price target for Varonis Systems is $33.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.11% from its latest reported closing price of $28.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Varonis Systems is 649MM, a decrease of 1.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems. This is an decrease of 288 owner(s) or 47.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRNS is 0.13%, an increase of 63.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.37% to 122,384K shares. The put/call ratio of VRNS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,483K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,101K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,427K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares , representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 21.50% over the last quarter.

Tremblant Capital Group holds 3,510K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares , representing an increase of 87.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,472K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312K shares , representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 40.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.