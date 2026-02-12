Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of USA TODAY (TDAY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2026, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of USA TODAY (NYSE:TDAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.79% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for USA TODAY is $6.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 7.79% from its latest reported closing price of $6.17 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in USA TODAY. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 8.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDAY is 0.16%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.98% to 144,816K shares. The put/call ratio of TDAY is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Seas Capital holds 14,553K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,181K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDAY by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 11,900K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,653K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDAY by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 11,329K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,166K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDAY by 33.60% over the last quarter.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 6,288K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,885K shares , representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDAY by 2.93% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,164K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,081K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDAY by 31.72% over the last quarter.

