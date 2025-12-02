Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of OneStream (OS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of OneStream (NasdaqGS:OS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.27% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for OneStream is $29.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.27% from its latest reported closing price of $20.61 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneStream. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OS is 0.18%, an increase of 17.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.16% to 95,178K shares. The put/call ratio of OS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,383K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,025K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OS by 34.46% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,212K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,875K shares , representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OS by 55.28% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,646K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares , representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OS by 48.15% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 4,267K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing an increase of 30.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OS by 15.47% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 3,839K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

