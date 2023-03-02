Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Stagwell Inc. (STGW) with Buy Recommendation

On March 2, 2023, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Stagwell Inc. with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.00% Upside

As of March 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stagwell Inc. is $11.48. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 69.00% from its latest reported closing price of $6.79.

The projected annual revenue for Stagwell Inc. is $2,735MM, an increase of 5.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 0 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stagwell Inc.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of STGW is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Stagwell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Stagwell Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully-integrated organization of size & scale servicing brands across the continuum of marketing services. Collaborative by design, Stagwell is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell’s high growth brands include experts in four categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.