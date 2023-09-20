Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Sonos (SONO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.47% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonos is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 61.47% from its latest reported closing price of 12.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sonos is 1,758MM, an increase of 5.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONO is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 125,397K shares. The put/call ratio of SONO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,997K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,289K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 21.93% over the last quarter.

Coliseum Capital Management holds 6,535K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,245K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 6,262K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,401K shares, representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 148.62% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,722K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 82.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,713K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 258.68% over the last quarter.

Sonos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonos is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.