Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of RingCentral (RNG) with Buy Recommendation

On March 24, 2023, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of RingCentral with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.65% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for RingCentral is $52.55. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 95.65% from its latest reported closing price of $26.86.

The projected annual revenue for RingCentral is $2,358MM, an increase of 18.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.85.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,964K shares representing 13.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,895K shares, representing an increase of 23.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 10.20% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,562K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,948K shares, representing a decrease of 24.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 50.12% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 3,804K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,645K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,661K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares, representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 4.25% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 3,132K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 7.52% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in RingCentral. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNG is 0.15%, a decrease of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.22% to 97,593K shares. The put/call ratio of RNG is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

RingCentral Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RingCentral, Inc. is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip® the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

