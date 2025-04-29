Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Nexxen International (NEXN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Nexxen International (NasdaqGM:NEXN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.31% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nexxen International is $26.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.77 to a high of $26.79. The average price target represents an increase of 168.31% from its latest reported closing price of $9.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nexxen International is 365MM, a decrease of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexxen International. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 45.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXN is 1.54%, an increase of 1,159.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 666.55% to 17,736K shares. The put/call ratio of NEXN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mithaq Capital SPC holds 17,459K shares representing 27.53% ownership of the company.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 78K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 47.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXN by 137.17% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 18.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXN by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Ritholtz Wealth Management holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

