Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Magnite (MGNI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Magnite (NasdaqGS:MGNI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Magnite is $19.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 61.37% from its latest reported closing price of $12.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Magnite is 769MM, an increase of 15.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnite. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 8.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNI is 0.28%, an increase of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.42% to 156,266K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,725K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,030K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,580K shares , representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 28.42% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,918K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 4,756K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares , representing an increase of 28.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 33.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,117K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Magnite Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnite is the world's largest independent sell-side advertising platform that combines Rubicon Project's programmatic expertise with Telaria's leadership in CTV. Publishers use its technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats-including desktop, mobile, audio and CTV. And the world's leading agencies and brands trust its platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

