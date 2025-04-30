Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Magnite (BMV:MGNI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Magnite (BMV:MGNI) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,725K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,030K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,580K shares , representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 28.42% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,918K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 4,756K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,420K shares , representing an increase of 28.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 33.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,117K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 12.10% over the last quarter.

