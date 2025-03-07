Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Cipher Mining (CIFR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Cipher Mining (NasdaqGS:CIFR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.38% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is $8.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 116.38% from its latest reported closing price of $3.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is 121MM, a decrease of 20.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 16.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.26%, an increase of 42.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 109.48% to 253,828K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

V3 Holding holds 97,567K shares representing 26.99% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,692K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,444K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,519K shares , representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 87.89% over the last quarter.

BIT Capital holds 6,315K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,517K shares , representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,728K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,510K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Cipher Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.