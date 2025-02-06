Rosenblatt Downgrades Spotify Technology (SWX:SPF)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Rosenblatt downgraded their outlook for Spotify Technology (SWX:SPF) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 177 owner(s) or 11.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPF is 0.76%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.13% to 151,794K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 13,158K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,570K shares , representing a decrease of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPF by 5.34% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,488K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,274K shares , representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPF by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,395K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,223K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPF by 13.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,104K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,583K shares , representing a decrease of 36.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPF by 16.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,071K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares , representing a decrease of 16.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPF by 86.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.