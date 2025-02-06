Rosenblatt Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (WBAG:SWKS)

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, Rosenblatt downgraded their outlook for Skyworks Solutions (WBAG:SWKS) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,610 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKS is 0.18%, an increase of 19.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 170,064K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,038K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,060K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,831K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,655K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 4,443K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,360K shares , representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 21.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,183K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,144K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 13.97% over the last quarter.

