Rosenblatt Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (LSE:0L77)

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, Rosenblatt downgraded their outlook for Skyworks Solutions (LSE:0L77) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.37% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions is 99.36 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 71.35 GBX to a high of 127.17 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.37% from its latest reported closing price of 86.88 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Skyworks Solutions is 5,897MM, an increase of 41.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L77 is 0.18%, an increase of 19.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 170,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,038K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,060K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L77 by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,831K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,655K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L77 by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 4,443K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,360K shares , representing an increase of 24.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L77 by 21.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,183K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,119K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L77 by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,144K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L77 by 13.97% over the last quarter.

