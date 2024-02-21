Rosenblatt Downgrades Charter Communications (CHTR)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Rosenblatt downgraded their outlook for Charter Communications (NasdaqGS:CHTR) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.63% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications is 462.25. The forecasts range from a low of 323.20 to a high of $693.00. The average price target represents an increase of 56.63% from its latest reported closing price of 295.13.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications is 57,767MM, an increase of 5.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 45.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications. This is a decrease of 222 owner(s) or 12.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.41%, a decrease of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 95,934K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,400K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,466K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 17.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,873K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,445K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 16.74% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,281K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,317K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,829K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 3,726K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,171K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 46.13% over the last quarter.

Charter Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

