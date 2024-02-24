Rosenblatt Downgrades Altair Engineering (ALTR)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, Rosenblatt downgraded their outlook for Altair Engineering (NasdaqGS:ALTR) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.41% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Altair Engineering is 90.14. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.41% from its latest reported closing price of 85.52.

The projected annual revenue for Altair Engineering is 675MM, an increase of 10.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altair Engineering. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTR is 0.27%, an increase of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 65,791K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTR is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 12,233K shares representing 14.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,300K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 24.94% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,967K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares, representing a decrease of 20.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,425K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 18.21% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,900K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares, representing a decrease of 12.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,695K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.

