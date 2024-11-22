News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Rosenblatt does not agree with competitor downgrade of Fabrinet

November 22, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese notes that a competitor firm downgraded Fabrinet (FN) to Sell this week due to its concern that Amazon (AMZN) is unbundling Optical and GPU purchases, but the firm does not agree with the downgrade as it views this unbundling trend as “known about for a long-time.” The firm thinks Fabrinet’s business with Nvidia (NVDA) “should be fine,” despite Amazon’s moves, because there are now about a dozen massive AI data center spenders that say they will invest as much as necessary to be the firm mover or leader in new generative AI markets, adds the analyst, who keeps a Buy rating on Fabrinet shares, which were cut to Sell at B. Riley on November 20.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
FN
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.