Rosenblatt David S Increases Position in 1stdibs.com (DIBS)

Fintel reports that Rosenblatt David S has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of 1stdibs.com, Inc. (DIBS). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.43MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.09% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for 1stdibs.com is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 38.09% from its latest reported closing price of $5.54.

The projected annual revenue for 1stdibs.com is $96MM, a decrease of 4.98%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1stdibs.com. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIBS is 0.12%, an increase of 25.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 20,795K shares. The put/call ratio of DIBS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 5,064K shares representing 13.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foxhaven Asset Management holds 2,010K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,543K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIBS by 48.87% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding holds 1,465K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 1,273K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIBS by 6.52% over the last quarter.

1stdibs.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

