Rosen Lawrence I Cuts Stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)

Fintel reports that Rosen Lawrence I has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.40MM shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK). This represents 14.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 1.88MM shares and 19.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 65.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.72% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for JAKKS Pacific is $27.54. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.72% from its latest reported closing price of $21.23.

The projected annual revenue for JAKKS Pacific is $735MM, a decrease of -13.81%. The projected annual EPS is $4.29, a decrease of -15.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in JAKKS Pacific, Inc.. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 43.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is 0.2000%, a decrease of 35.1578%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 4,737,409 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 345,118 shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161,418 shares, representing an increase of 53.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 290.01% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 303,052 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271,588 shares, representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 82.09% over the last quarter.

Spark Investment Management LLC holds 228,100 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 186,905 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Millennium Management Llc holds 170,194 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,216 shares, representing an increase of 68.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAKK by 357.15% over the last quarter.

Jakks Pacific Inc. Background Information

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children.

