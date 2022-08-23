Rosatom seeks $3 bln for ditched Finnish nuclear project

Adds background

HELSINKI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Rosatom has begun legal proceedings seeking $3 billion in damages from Finland's Fennovoima consortium for cancelling a planned nuclear power plant in Finland, the state-owned Russian company said late on Monday.

The Fennovoima consortium, in which Rosatom has a 34% minority holding, in May terminated a contract for Rosatom to build a nuclear power plant in the cape of Hanhikivi in northwest Finland, citing delays and increased risks resulting from the war in Ukraine.

"To date, six lawsuits have been filed by the state corporation for a total of $3 billion," Rosatom said on its Telegram account, adding that specifics of the proceedings are confidential.

The Hanhikivi project was commissioned by Fennovoima, a consortium in which Finnish stakeholders including Outokumpu OUT1V.HE, Fortum FORTUM.HE and SSAB SSABa.ST own two thirds. Rosatom's subsidiary RAOS Voima holds the rest.

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the Finnish government said it would not grant a construction permit for the plant because it considered the project no longer viable.

