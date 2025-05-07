Rory J. Cutaia of Verb Technology Company Featured on Cheddar TV's Power Players Discussing GO FUND YOURSELF and Company Growth Plans

CEO Rory J. Cutaia of Verb Technology featured on Cheddar TV discussing innovative crowdfunding and growth strategies.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. announced that CEO Rory J. Cutaia will be featured on Cheddar TV's "Power Players," which airs on May 9, 2025. During the segment, Cutaia discusses the innovative crowd funding TV show "GO FUND YOURSELF," which integrates real-time interactivity with investment opportunities, aiming to enhance consumer engagement and retail investing. He will also outline VERB’s growth strategies, including the recent acquisition of AI technology firm Lyvecom, which supports the company’s social commerce initiatives. VERB focuses on transforming social commerce, telehealth, and crowdfunding through its various platforms, such as MARKET.live, VANITYPrescribed, and GoodGirlRx, offering users enhanced digital experiences and transparent healthcare solutions. The company operates out of Las Vegas and has production facilities in Los Angeles, California.

Potential Positives

CEO Rory J. Cutaia's appearance on Cheddar TV’s Power Players enhances the company's visibility and positions VERB as a thought leader in the evolving landscape of social commerce.

The innovative GO FUND YOURSELF TV show combines crowdfunding with real-time audience engagement, potentially attracting a wider audience and increasing investment opportunities for participants.

The recent acquisition of LyveCom, an AI social commerce innovator, strengthens VERB's technological capabilities and enhances its competitive edge in the market.

VERB's telehealth portals, VANITYPrescribed and GoodGirlRx, offer disruptive healthcare solutions aimed at providing affordable and accessible healthcare, reflecting the company's commitment to addressing consumer needs in the marketplace.

Potential Negatives

CEO Rory J. Cutaia's appearance on Cheddar TV may indicate that the company is trying to attract attention rather than being backed by solid financial performance or growth evidence.

The emphasis on ambitious growth plans and recent acquisitions may raise concerns about the company's financial stability and whether it can sustain these expansions.

Engagement in highly competitive markets like social commerce and telehealth may lead to challenges in differentiating their offerings from well-established competitors, potentially impacting market share.

FAQ

What is the GO FUND YOURSELF TV show?

GO FUND YOURSELF is an interactive crowdfunding platform featured on national TV, enabling real-time investments for companies.

When will Rory J. Cutaia appear on Cheddar TV?

Cutaia's segment on Cheddar TV will air on May 9, 2025, at 8 PM ET.

What is VERB's focus in social commerce?

VERB transforms social commerce through several platforms, including MARKET.live and AI technology from LyveCom, enhancing customer engagement.

How does MARKET.live enhance shopping experiences?

MARKET.live allows brands to create engaging livestream shopping experiences with real-time consumer interaction and AI-powered content tools.

What healthcare services does GoodGirlRx offer?

GoodGirlRx provides affordable telehealth services, including easy access to weight-loss medications, without hidden fees or inflated prices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Verb Technology Company, Inc.







(Nasdaq: VERB)



("VERB" or the "Company"),



Transforming the Landscape of Social Commerce, Social Telehealth and Social Crowdfunding



with



MARKET.live,





VANITYPrescribed,





GoodGirlRx,



and the



GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show





,



today announced that CEO



Rory J. Cutaia



was featured on



Cheddar TV’s







Power Players





live from the floor of the NY Stock Exchange on an episode that airs



Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8PM ET



.





Hosted by



J.D. Durkin



,



Power Players



dives deep with business leaders to uncover the motivations, strategies, and defining decisions that shape today’s most influential companies. In this segment, Cutaia discusses his motivation for creating the innovative crowd funding TV show



GO FUND YOURSELF,



VERB’s original television series that blends real-time interactivity with investment access and product discovery — ushering in a new era for retail investing and consumer engagement, currently airing its first season on Cheddar TV. He will also provide a candid look into VERB’s ambitious growth plans — including its recent acquisition of Lyvecom, the popular new AI technology social commerce innovator for big brands.









Here's a sneak peek at the segment on Cheddar.com.











Broadcast Information









Power Players



featuring Rory J. Cutaia







Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8PM ET



on



Cheddar TV







Encore presentations to air throughout the weekend and following week.







About VERB







Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is transforming the landscape of social commerce, social telehealth and social crowdfunding with



MARKET.live, LyveCom, VANITYPrescribed, GoodGirlRx,



and the



GO FUND YOURSELF TV Show



. The Company operates multiple business units, each of which leverages the Company’s social commerce technology and video marketing expertise.





MARKET.live, together with recently acquired AI social commerce technology innovator LyveCom, is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping platform that allows brands and merchants to deliver a true omnichannel livestream shopping experience across their own websites, apps, and social platforms. Advanced AI capabilities power real-time user-generated-content creation, automated video content repurposing for high conversion video ads, and AI-powered virtual live shopping hosts that are virtually indistinguishable from human hosts, capable of real-time audience engagement. Brands utilize the Company’s proprietary AI model trained on tens of thousands of video commerce interactions to automate content creation and intelligent tools designed to optimize merchandising strategies and increase conversion rates.





GO FUND YOURSELF TV show is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive national TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons.





VANITYPrescribed.com and GoodGirlRx.com are telehealth portals, intended to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. They were designed and developed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices – without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups. GoodGirlRx.com, a partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, offers customers access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, with fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.





The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in the Los Angeles, California vicinity.





For more information, please visit:



www.verb.tech







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “designed,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should” and other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding VERB’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations and the other risk factors and other cautionary statements included in VERB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, VERB undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, changed conditions or otherwise after the date of this press release.











Investor Relations Contact:









investors@verb.tech













Media Contact:









info@verb.tech









