Roquefort Therapeutics Showcases Promising STAT-6 siRNA Results

Roquefort Therapeutics, a biotech firm listed on the London Stock Exchange, has unveiled promising results from its STAT-6 siRNA program at the Advanced Therapy Development Congress in London. This innovative RNA interference-based therapeutic shows potential in reducing immune response, positioning Roquefort as a competitive player in the immunology and oncology markets. The company aims to partner with major pharmaceutical firms to further develop and commercialize its breakthrough therapies.

