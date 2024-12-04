News & Insights

Roquefort Therapeutics Boosts Director Stake with Share Distribution

December 04, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Roquefort Investments PLC (GB:ROQ) has released an update.

Roquefort Therapeutics PLC, a leading biotech firm focusing on immunology and oncology, has announced a distribution of shares to its directors following the termination of an external employee benefit trust. CEO Ajan Reginald, along with directors Dr. Darrin Disley and Sir Martin Evans, received shares, elevating their respective holdings in the company. This strategic move highlights Roquefort Therapeutics’ commitment to strengthening its leadership’s investment in the company’s future growth.

