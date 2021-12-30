Roper’s Aderant Join Hands with LawPay

Aderant, a unit of Roper Technologies (ROP), revealed that it has entered into a partnership with LawPay. Aderant Expert and LawPay integration is expected to be launched in 2022.

The integration is expected to fully automate and extend payment enablement options for Expert/Sierra customers, which will include a fully cloud-based payment solution with scheduled payments, encrypted signatures, online payments and more.

Also, clients will be able to make payments easily through LawPay’s secure cloud-based technology, streamlining the payments process. Businesses can send a secure payment link, along with invoices, to clients on the firm’s website via email or even from mobile devices.

Aderant’s COO Rafi Shure, said, “We are excited to partner with LawPay given that their robust offering ensures clients get paid easily, securely and most importantly, quickly. We look forward to completing our integration work so that our Expert clients can reap even more benefits from working with both Aderant and LawPay.”

“Aderant’s technology is state-of-the-art and integrating its Expert and Expert Sierra law practice management software with LawPay’s leading online payments platform in a fully automated system is a great next step to serving law firms and their clients effectively,” said, Meg Swanson, the CMO of LawPay.

Wall Street’s Take

Mizuho Securities analyst Brett Linzey initiated a Buy rating on Roper with a price target of $550 (12% upside potential).

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 3 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Roper price target stands at $535 and implies upside potential of 9%.

Positive Sentiment

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Roper, with 11.2% of investors on TipRanks increasing their exposure to ROP stock over the past 30 days.

