Ropero To Buy Frontline Education From Thoma Bravo For About $3.72 Bln Cash

(RTTNews) - Thoma Bravo, a privately held software investment firm, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to sell Frontline Education, to Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), for around $3.725 billion in cash.

The divestment is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter.

Brian Jaffee, a Partner at Thoma Bravo, said: "Thoma Bravo's investment in Frontline is another clear example of our deep expertise across education, software and strategic M&A to accelerate growth and drive positive impacts - in this case promoting highly efficient and effective K-12 district operations."

Frontline Education is a provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for human capital management, student and special programs, and others to support educators.

