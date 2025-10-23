Roper Technologies Trims FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook; Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the fourth quarter, below analysts' estimates, and trimmed its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.11 to $5.16 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.23 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $19.90 to $19.95 per share, down from the prior forecast range of $19.90 to $20.05 per share. The company continues to expect total revenue growth of around 13 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $19.99 per share on revenue growth of 12.73 percent to $7.94 billion for the year.

Roper's Board of Directors has also authorized the repurchase of up to $3 billion of the Company's common stock.

For the third quarter, the company reported net earnings of $398 million or $3.68 per share, up from $368 million or $3.40 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $5.14 per share, compared to $4.62 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 14 percent to $2.02 billion from $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue increased 6 percent.

The Street was looking for earnings of $5.11 per share on revenues of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

