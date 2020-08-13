Roper Technologies to buy Vertafore for $5.35 bln

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies Inc ROP.N said on Thursday it would buy Vertafore Inc, a private equity-owned insurance software vendor, for about $5.35 billion.

