Roper Technologies to buy Vertafore for $5.35 bln

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Roper Technologies Inc said on Thursday it would buy Vertafore Inc, a private equity-owned insurance software vendor, for about $5.35 billion.

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies Inc ROP.N said on Thursday it would buy Vertafore Inc, a private equity-owned insurance software vendor, for about $5.35 billion.

