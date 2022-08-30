US Markets
ROP

Roper Technologies to buy Frontline Education in $3.7 bln deal

Contributors
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Roper Technologies said on Tuesday it would buy Frontline Education from private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal that valued the education software maker at about $3.7 billion, bolstering its software business.

Adds details from statement, background

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Roper Technologies ROP.N said on Tuesday it would buy Frontline Education from private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal that valued the education software maker at about $3.7 billion, bolstering its software business.

Frontline's cloud-based software provides a connected platform of administrative solutions that focuses on K-12 education.

Roper will pay about $3.375 billion for Frontline, including a tax benefit resulting from the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Frontline's management team will continue to lead from its Malvern, Pennsylvania headquarters. Its name, brands, and office locations will not change as a result of the transaction.

Roper in June said it would sell a majority stake in its industrial business to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC for $2.6 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular