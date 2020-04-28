Roper Technologies Slashes FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, software developer Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) slashed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, and provided adjusted earnings outlook for the second quarter, below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.60 to $12.60 per share, down from the previous range of $13.30 to $13.60 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.71 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter.

