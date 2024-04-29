Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $520.11, changing hands as low as $519.06 per share. Roper Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROP's low point in its 52 week range is $472.18 per share, with $565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $518.65. The ROP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.