Roper Technologies (ROP) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Roper Technologies (ROP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.97 per share, reflecting an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.05 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Roper Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Application Software' to reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Technology Enabled Products' will likely reach $456.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Application Software' will reach $308.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $276.80 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products' at $153.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $153.60 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Profit- Network Software' will reach $181.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $166.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Roper Technologies have returned +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. Currently, ROP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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