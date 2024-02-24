Roper Technologies (ROP) Price Target Increased by 5.70% to 603.38

The average one-year price target for Roper Technologies (NasdaqGS:ROP) has been revised to 603.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.70% from the prior estimate of 570.84 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 508.03 to a high of 693.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from the latest reported closing price of 556.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roper Technologies. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 4.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROP is 0.48%, a decrease of 3.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 116,425K shares. The put/call ratio of ROP is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,545K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,094K shares, representing a decrease of 23.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 16.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,322K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,266K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 2.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,801K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,717K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Roper Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets.

