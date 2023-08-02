Roper Technologies (ROP) Price Target Increased by 5.18% to 554.33

The average one-year price target for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) has been revised to 554.33 / share. This is an increase of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 527.05 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 479.75 to a high of 605.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.43% from the latest reported closing price of 493.05 / share.

There are 1911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roper Technologies. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROP is 0.49%, an increase of 7.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 115,443K shares. The put/call ratio of ROP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,877K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,441K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 0.18% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,662K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares, representing an increase of 8.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,312K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 78.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,283K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,898K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets.

