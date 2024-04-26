News & Insights

Roper Technologies Raises Full-year Outlook

April 26, 2024 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Friday raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Roper now expects EPS in the range of $18.05 - $18.25 for the full year, up from the previous guidance of $17.85 - $18.15. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company sees adjusted EPS of $4.42 - $4.46. The consensus estimate stands at $4.49.

First-quarter results:

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $382 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $284.3 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $1.68 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
