Roper Technologies Q3 Profit, Revenue Rise

October 23, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), a diversified technology company, Wednesday reported a profit of $367.9 million or $3.40 per share for the third quarter, higher than $347.2 million or $3.21 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Earnings as well as revenue beat the Street expectations. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $499 million or $4.62 per share, above the consensus estimate of $4.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Income from operations increased to $496.6 million from $446.1 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.765 billion from $1.563 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.73 billion.

Looking ahead, Roper now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $18.21 - $18.25, up from the previous guidance of $18.10 - $18.25. Revenue growth outlook has been raised to 13 percent from the previous outlook of 12 percent.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $18.21 per share on revenue growth of 11.9 percent for the year.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees adjusted EPS of $4.70 - $4.74. The consensus estimate stands at $4.77 per share.

