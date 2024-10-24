Roper Technologies price target raised to $652 from $635 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Roper Technologies (ROP) to $652 from $635 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said 3Q likely represents organic trough, with 4Q acceleration seen as TEP rebounds, software bookings layer in, and freight market stabilizes.

