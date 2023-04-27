Roper Technologies Increases Full Year Guidance

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) said it now expects full year 2023 adjusted EPS of $16.10 - $16.30, compared to previous guidance of $15.90 - $16.20. For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of $3.96 - $4.00.

First-quarter GAAP net earnings increased 20% to $284 million. EPS increased 20% to $2.66. Adjusted EPS was up 19% to $3.90. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.85, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased 15% to $1.47 billion. Organic revenue growth was 8%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $1.44 billion in revenue.

