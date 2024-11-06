Roper Technologies increases dividend 10% to 82.5c per share

Roper Technologies (ROP) announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 82.5c per share, payable on January 17, 2025 to stockholders of record as of January 3, 2025. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2024, or an expected 30c increase on an annual basis, or 7.5c on a quarterly basis, the company noted.
