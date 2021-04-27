Roper Technologies Increases 2021 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) said it now expects full year earnings per share of $14.75 - $15.00, compared to previous guidance of $14.35 - $14.75. For the second quarter of 2021, the company expects earnings per share of $3.61 - $3.65.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $3.60, an 18% increase from prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP earnings per share was $2.73, a 20% increase.

First quarter GAAP and adjusted revenue increased 13% to $1.53 billion, while organic revenue decreased 1%. Analysts expected revenue of $1.51 billion, for the quarter.

