Dividends
ROP

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.512 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ROP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ROP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $393.48, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROP was $393.48, representing a -13.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $455.72 and a 63.95% increase over the 52 week low of $240.

ROP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ROP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.28. Zacks Investment Research reports ROP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.04%, compared to an industry average of -22%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ROP as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
  • Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
  • Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PIO with an increase of 18.28% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of ROP at 7.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROP

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular