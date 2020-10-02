Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2020

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.512 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ROP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ROP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $393.48, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROP was $393.48, representing a -13.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $455.72 and a 63.95% increase over the 52 week low of $240.

ROP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). ROP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.28. Zacks Investment Research reports ROP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.04%, compared to an industry average of -22%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PIO with an increase of 18.28% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of ROP at 7.51%.

