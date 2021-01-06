Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.563 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.96% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROP was $419.18, representing a -8.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $455.72 and a 74.66% increase over the 52 week low of $240.

ROP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). ROP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.85. Zacks Investment Research reports ROP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.1%, compared to an industry average of -9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ROP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ROP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHO with an increase of 13.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ROP at 7.68%.

